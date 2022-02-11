GameCredits Hits Market Cap of $22.17 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $22.17 million and approximately $40,282.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00307087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,556,087 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

