G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 318,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

