FY2022 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Reduced by Analyst

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAS. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Masco has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.