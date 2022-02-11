FY2022 EPS Estimates for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Cut by Analyst

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Disco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Disco Company Profile
DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Disco (DSCSY)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.