FY2022 EPS Estimates for Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Cut by Analyst

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Disco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

DSCSY stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. Disco has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

