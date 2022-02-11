FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

SMFKY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($68.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.