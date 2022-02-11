FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $297.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 83.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 98,959 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

