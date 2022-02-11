FY2021 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Decreased by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

