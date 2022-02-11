FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lucid Diagnostics Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.93). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Diagnostics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

LUCD has been the topic of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

