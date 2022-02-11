FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Issued By Capital One Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 170.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 180,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 113,870 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 217.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 104.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

