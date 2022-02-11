FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

TRGP opened at $62.13 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.