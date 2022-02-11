Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $141.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ FUTU traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,494,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,822. Futu has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Futu will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 135.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth $69,408,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at $1,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 294.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

