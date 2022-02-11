Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) is Mak Capital One LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,372,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,938 shares during the quarter. Fusion Fuel Green makes up approximately 2.9% of Mak Capital One LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mak Capital One LLC owned about 0.13% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 9,700.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

HTOO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.09. 525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,887. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

Fusion Fuel Green Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

