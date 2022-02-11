Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $723.79

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.79 ($9.79) and traded as low as GBX 705.34 ($9.54). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 708 ($9.57), with a volume of 333,071 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSTA. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.17) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.17) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £437.24 million and a P/E ratio of -15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 697.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 723.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

