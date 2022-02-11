Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.6% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $108,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after buying an additional 733,428 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 63,840 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $21,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,397. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $448.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

