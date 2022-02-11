FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.41 billion-$22.41 billion.
Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About FUJIFILM
