Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,918,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,266 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for 3.9% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $53,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

FYBR opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

