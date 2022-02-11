Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.49) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.86) to GBX 575 ($7.78) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.90) to GBX 860 ($11.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 952.14 ($12.88).

FRES stock opened at GBX 631.60 ($8.54) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 612.60 ($8.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,041.09 ($14.08). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 811.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 835.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

