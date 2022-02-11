Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $32.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 7,443 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

