Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €48.70 ($55.98) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($80.46) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($97.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($73.56) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.04 ($77.06).

ETR:FME opened at €59.06 ($67.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €52.06 ($59.84) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($81.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €57.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

