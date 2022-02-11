Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$15.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.04 and a 1 year high of C$13.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.