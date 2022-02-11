Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Announces Earnings Results

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%.

FRHC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.19. Freedom has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $72.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 37.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

