Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Announces Earnings Results

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%.
FRHC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.19. Freedom has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $72.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Freedom Company Profile
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.
