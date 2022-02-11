Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $42.91 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,012 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,356 over the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMPL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.