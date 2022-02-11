Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 52,336 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 760,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,336 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $56,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 999.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.30 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

