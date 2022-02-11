Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,083,848 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,239,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $51,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after purchasing an additional 85,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

