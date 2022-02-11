Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 276,573 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 276,573 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $44,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

