Foxhaven Asset Management LP Sells 421 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 2.8% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $97,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,479.61.

NYSE SHOP opened at $893.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,383.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

