FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective boosted by Wolfe Research from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.43.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $44.00 on Thursday. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after buying an additional 1,003,216 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FOX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,691,000 after buying an additional 471,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FOX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,025,000 after buying an additional 567,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,844,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

