Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.24

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

FOX has raised its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FOX to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

FOXA stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

