Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Forward Air updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.190 EPS.

FWRD traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

