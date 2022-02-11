Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBHS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE FBHS opened at $89.62 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

