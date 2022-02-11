Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

