Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 494,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.21. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

