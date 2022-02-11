Fmr Llc Sells 13,190 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Fmr Llc sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $388,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fmr Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,033,068.96.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,679,909.19.

NASDAQ VERV traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $31.76. 4,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERV. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

