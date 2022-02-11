FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

Shares of FMC opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.