Flux (FLUX) Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Flux has a market cap of $386.36 million and $40.30 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003956 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00283658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00081376 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000117 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003634 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 226,247,555 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

