Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 477.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

