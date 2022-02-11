Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $302.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.23.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
About Fluidigm
Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
