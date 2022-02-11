Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FLGC opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

