FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 76,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 64,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.23.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 219,635 shares of company stock worth $531,647. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FlexShopper by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

