FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

FLT traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.47. 690,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

