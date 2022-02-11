Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.59.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Five Below stock traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.58. The stock had a trading volume of 726,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,208. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $99,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,772,000 after buying an additional 434,703 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

