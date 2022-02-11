Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FISV. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 121,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 426,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,297,000 after buying an additional 25,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

