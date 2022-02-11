FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 119,522 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

