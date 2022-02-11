FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstCash stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.