First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $79.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.531 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

