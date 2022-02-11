First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period.

FMY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 7,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

