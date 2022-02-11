First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

