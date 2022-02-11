First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Up 1.5%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.94. 652,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,148,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXN. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,134,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 878,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 87,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

