First Manhattan Co. Sells 27,490 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,490 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,733 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.08 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $728.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

