First Manhattan Co. Sells 126,253 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 60.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126,253 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,226,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.17 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

