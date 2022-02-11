First Manhattan Co. Has $2.32 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

